nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Saquon Barkley says he's not on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition

  
Published August 4, 2025 12:54 PM

Last week, President Trump announced the re-establishment of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The official release identified Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as a member.

On Monday, Barkley said he’s not a member.

Via Zach Berman of PHLY, Barkley explained that he was asked about serving a few months ago. He said he responded by saying he didn’t have the time to do it.

Barkley added that he was “shocked” that his name was mentioned.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also listed as a member of the council. Well, maybe it was him.

Others on the council with NFL connections include Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Roger Goodell, Tony Romo, and Lawrence Taylor.