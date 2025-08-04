Saquon Barkley says he’s not on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition

Last week, President Trump announced the re-establishment of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The official release identified Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as a member.

On Monday, Barkley said he’s not a member.

Via Zach Berman of PHLY, Barkley explained that he was asked about serving a few months ago. He said he responded by saying he didn’t have the time to do it.

Barkley added that he was “shocked” that his name was mentioned.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also listed as a member of the council. Well, maybe it was him.

Others on the council with NFL connections include Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Roger Goodell, Tony Romo, and Lawrence Taylor.