Saquon Barkley scores second touchdown as Eagles lead 14-12

Yeah, this Saquon Barkley signing might work out just fine for the Eagles.

Barkley, who joined the team as a free agent in the offseason, signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal, scored his second touchdown in the first half of the first half.

The Eagles lead 14-12.

Barkley’s second touchdown came on an 11-yard run with 5:34 left in the half.

He scored an 18-yard touchdown on a reception from Jalen Hurts.

Since losing 5 yards on his first carry, after slipping on the slippery surface, six carries for 31 yards. So he has seven carries for 26 yards and a touchdown for the game.