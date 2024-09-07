 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley scores second touchdown as Eagles lead 14-12

  
Published September 6, 2024 09:31 PM

Yeah, this Saquon Barkley signing might work out just fine for the Eagles.

Barkley, who joined the team as a free agent in the offseason, signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal, scored his second touchdown in the first half of the first half.

The Eagles lead 14-12.

Barkley’s second touchdown came on an 11-yard run with 5:34 left in the half.

He scored an 18-yard touchdown on a reception from Jalen Hurts.

Since losing 5 yards on his first carry, after slipping on the slippery surface, six carries for 31 yards. So he has seven carries for 26 yards and a touchdown for the game.