Saquon Barkley: So many people reached out from Giants and were “super happy” for me

One of the subplots to Saquon Barkley’s record-setting season with the Eagles was the fact that he was in Philadelphia because their NFC East rivals didn’t sign the running back to a new contract.

The Giants’ decision to let Barkley leave as a free agent was chronicled during the team’s appearance on the offseason version of Hard Knocks. A clip of Giants co-owner John Mara telling General Manager Joe Schoen that he wouldn’t be happy if Barkley landed with the Eagles while Schoen defended his decision has been replayed countless times as the Eagles made their run and the Giants turned in one of the worst records in the league.

It got one more play when Barkley and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night. After playing the clip, host Jimmy Fallon asked Barkley if he’d heard from anyone in the Giants organization.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, that clip doesn’t really display my relationship I have with that organization from top to bottom,” Barkley said. “They’re the people that brought me in. After the game, so many guys and people from that organization reached out to me and were super happy. One, for my birthday and see me hold that Lombardi Trophy up because they know the hard work that I put in. That clip is in the past and I’m happy to be an Eagle. I look at it as like Marshall Faulk — one of my favorite running backs — he played for the Colts, but he’s remembered as a Ram. Now I’m just trying to be remembered as an Eagle.”

The Faulk analogy is shaping up as a good one. Faulk won offensive player of the year and the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams and no one would associate him with the Colts before thinking of him as part of the Greatest Show on Turf. It remains to be seen if Barkley will have the same sustained run of success that Faulk enjoyed in St. Louis, but it’s hard to believe anyone is going to lead his career bio with the Giants years.