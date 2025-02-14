 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley spotted Eagles' ball boy in crowd, brought him along to join parade

  
Published February 14, 2025 04:20 PM

As the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl win in Philadelphia today, Saquon Barkley wanted to make sure every member of the team was included.

Barkley was walking along the parade route high-fiving fans when he spotted in the crowd a ball boy who worked for the team this year. Barkley turned back, gave the ball boy a hug, then lifted him over the barrier so he could join the team along the parade route.

The moment was captured on video and quickly became a hit on social media, with fans praising Barkley for recognizing that everyone who played a part on the Eagles’ great season deserved to be a part of the celebration as well.

Before Barkley left the Giants to sign with the Eagles, Giants owner John Mara famously called him “our most popular player, by far.” It’s easy to see why Barkley is a popular man wherever he goes.