Saquon Barkley’s debut will renew questions about Giants’ failure to keep him

It was one thing for the Giants to let running back Saquon Barkley leave in free agency. It was another to watch him slide down I-95 to join one of their biggest rivals.

And it was Barkley’s debut for the Eagles — with three touchdowns in a 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil — that will renew questions about why the Giants let him go.

Barkley became the first Eagles player to score three touchdowns in his debut since receiver Terrell Owens, 20 years ago. Barkley generated 103 rushing yards, with another 23 receiving yards.

His performance underscored concerns that were raised, and ultimately ignored, by director of pro personnel Chris Rossetti during the ill-advised offseason Hard Knocks.

During conversations that culminated in the Giants choosing neither to re-sign nor to tag and trade Barkley, Rossetti said Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, is “still relatively young” and that he still has “explosive traits.”

“When he gets going, he’s still a load to bring down,” Rossetti said. “Put him behind Philly offensive line, there might be value to another team that they’d be willing to kind of give up a pick or an asset to get him.”

While there are plenty of games left, the first one makes it look like the Giants erred. And plenty of New York media and fans will be saying so, loudly. Especially if the Giants lose at home to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Giants will play two games before the Eagles return to action, on Monday, September 16 against the Falcons. And everyone will once again get a chance to see what Barkley can do with his new team. Including Giants fans who might be wishing more than ever that Barkley still played for Big Blue.

