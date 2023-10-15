Saturday Night Live spoofs the Coach Prime craze

You know you’ve made it when you’re getting made fun of on Saturday Night Live.

The only downside is that, of course, they’re making fun of you on Saturday Night Live.

Last night’s episode, the first since the writer’s strike started in May, included a visit from Deion Sanders a/k/a Coach Prime to the Weekend Update desk. Kenan Thompson played the role of Deion.

Here’s the full segment. It has several good lines, including his reaction to Friday night’s debacle against Stanford. Kenan/Deion also commented on how he started coaching college football at Jackson State.

“I truly believe that God called me there, and he said, ‘This is your destiny,’” Kenan/Deion explained.

So why did you leave for Colorado?

“Because God called me again and was like, ‘My bad.’”

The skit is not bad. Give it a watch. And, no, we’re not getting paid to push the other NBC offerings. (But we’re trying.)