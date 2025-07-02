Sauce Gardner “aware” what Derek Stingley, Jaycee Horn are making

Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Sauce Gardner added weight and muscle this offseason.

He is hoping for a better season in 2025, along with a better contract.

The Jets opened negotiations with the two-time All-Pro earlier this offseason, and Gardner is encouraged by talks.

“It’s been pretty productive,” Gardner said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “We have our goals in terms of numbers and stuff, and the Jets are aware of that. And I’m aware of the rest of my peers like Jaycee [Horn], [Derek] Stingley, Pat [Surtain] got paid, obviously before me, but those are all guys that are well deserving of the money that they got. It’s definitely something my team and the Jets are talking about.”

Gardner, who turns 25 next month, surely expects more than the three-year, $90 million extension Stingley signed with the Texans. Horn’s annual average ranks second to Stingley after he signed a four year, $100 million contract extension with the Panthers in March.

Gardner became eligible for an extension after last season. He is due to make $1.1 million base salary this season, with a $10.643 million cap hit.

He made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.