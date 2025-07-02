Sauce Gardner: Weight, muscle I’ve put on makes me feel more explosive than ever

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is coming off a disappointing 2024 season and he discussed one of the changes he’s made ahead of what he hopes will be a more productive 2025 campaign on Wednesday.

Gardner made a visit to The Pat McAfee Show and said that he has added weight and muscle to his frame. Gardner is listed at 190 pounds, but said he’s 10 pounds heavier right now and he shared the benefits that he’s seen from the added size.

“I’m not gonna lie, this offseason has been by far my best. . . . I feel great,” Gardner said. “I’m sitting about 200 pounds right now and I don’t think I’ve ever really played that heavy. But it’s like the more weight I’ve put on, the more muscle, the more explosive and the faster I become with that muscle that I’ve put on.”

Gardner is looking for a contract extension and reiterated that talks with the Jets are moving in the right direction. If a deal doesn’t come together and Gardner’s new look leads to better play on the field, that deal could turn out to be an even bigger one when it finally comes together.