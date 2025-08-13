Sauce Gardner missed practice with calf soreness

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn provided an update on cornerback Sauce Gardner’s condition after Wednesday’s joint practice with the Giants.

Gardner was not on the field for the session and Glenn said at his press conference that calf soreness was the reason why the Jets held Gardner out. Glenn said the Jets will “continue to evaluate him and see exactly where he’s at” in the coming days.

The Jets and Giants will play a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Glenn did not give any hints about Gardner’s status for that game, but it seems unlikely that the Jets would risk any further injury to such an important member of their defense.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has also been dealing with a calf issue this summer, so the Jets will be hoping both players steadily recover as they head into their Week 1 game against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

