Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Sauce Gardner will wear No. 1 for Colts, Josh Downs moves to No. 2

  
Published November 4, 2025 05:53 PM

Cornerback Sauce Gardner is no longer a Jet, but he’s still No. 1.

The Colts announced that Gardner will continue to wear No. 1 after Tuesday’s trade that sent him to Indianapolis. Gardner has worn that number since being drafted by the Jets with the fourth overall pick in 2022.

Wide receiver Josh Downs has been wearing that number with the Colts this season and will be No. 2 moving forward. Downs, whose brother Caleb is No. 2 for Ohio State, shared a view of his new look on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The Colts traded their next two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell to the Jets in exchange for Gardner. He’s expected to make his debut for the team in Berlin against the Falcons on Sunday.