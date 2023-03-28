 Skip navigation
Scotty Miller agrees to terms on one-year deal with Falcons

  
Published March 28, 2023 02:04 PM
nbc_pft_lamarlandingspots_230328
March 28, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the current favorites for where Lamar Jackson could be traded, and question why there’s been “crickets” across the board.

The Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent receiver Scotty Miller, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller, 25, has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers since they made him a sixth-round selection in 2019.

In 2022, Miller appeared in 15 games with one start, seeing action on 258 offensive snaps and 133 on special teams. It was the most special teams snaps he has played in his career.

He has three career special teams tackles.

Miller has appeared in 50 games with eight starts in his career and has totaled 74 catches for 924 yards and four touchdowns. He also has run for 81 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

His 14.0 yards per catch in the postseason betters his 12.1 yards per catch in the regular season. Miller has nine receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown in seven playoff games.