Scouting Combine’s future in Indianapolis remains tenuous

The Scouting Combine has been an Indianapolis institution for decades. And for good reason. Indy is the perfect host for the event.

But it’s not the most profitable. And some within the league’s power structure continue to agitate to take the Combine on the road.

The talk has lingered for years. But coaches, General Managers, scouts, players, and agents prefer the fact that it’s convenient, it’s efficient, and for the most part it’s not overwhelmed by bells and whistles that can get in the way of the work to be done.

As explained by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, other cities remain interested in hosting the event. And if/when the league decides that the late-February offseason tentpole could become a significant profit center if it’s moved, the owners wouldn’t hesitate to pull up the stakes.

Already, more than a few coaches have started skipping the Combine altogether. If the week becomes more difficult to maneuver, with time wasted in getting from one place to another, more coaches surely will decide to pass on attending. And if enough coaches don’t care enough about the Combine to be there in person, why should fans?

Currently, not many do. As Fischer notes, broadcasts of last year’s Underwear Olympics averaged 224,000 — making it far and away the low-water mark for any new NFL-related content. Would moving it make it any better? Probably not.

The fact that the expanded regular season has left only two full weeks between the Super Bowl and the Scouting Combine won’t make it more attractive.

Still, the league hasn’t closed the door on leaving Indy in the dust. Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy provided this quote to Fischer, regarding the future of the Combine after the current deal expires next year: “Our focus is on staging a successful Combine in Indianapolis next week and in 2026. There are a number of markets interested in exploring hosting the event.”

Who know where it will go from here. I know this, if it’s no longer in Indy, plenty of coaches, executives, and others (hand raised) will decide it’s not worth the trouble.