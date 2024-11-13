 Skip navigation
Seahawks activate Abraham Lucas from PUP list

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:55 PM

The Seahawks have tackle Abraham Lucas back on their active roster.

Lucas has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list and the Seahawks announced his activation on Wednesday. Tackle George Fant went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Lucas was the team’s right tackle for the last two years, but was limited to six games in 2023 because of the knee injury that kept him out into this season. Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this week that getting Lucas back in the lineup against the 49ers was a realistic possibility.

Fant, Stone Forsythe and Michael Jerrell have all started at right tackle with Lucas out of the lineup.