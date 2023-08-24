Seahawks activate Jamal Adams from PUP list

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that safety Jamal Adams was on track to be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week and the Seahawks made the move on Thursday.

The team announced that Adams passed his physical and is now eligible to practice with the team. Adams injured his quad in Week One of the 2022 season and has not played since.

Carroll said the team will start Adams off slowly at practice and ramp up his workload before thinking about a full speed return.

“That’s a big step for him to go forward, but it isn’t a step that means he’s going to be back out practicing yet,” Carroll said. “We want to get him in the flow, again, looking at the weeks we have to build up and the preparation time. He’s ready to do that, and I brought it up to him and he responded really well.”

The Seahawks haven’t gotten the desired return on the investment they made to bring Adams to Seattle and sign him to a long-term deal. Better health — he missed nine games his first two years with the club as well — would be a good way to change that in 2023.