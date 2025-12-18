Seahawks activate WR Dareke Young, elevate RB Cam Akers and OL Amari Kight

The Seahawks announced a few roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Rams.

Wide receiver Dareke Young has been activated from injured reserve. He has missed the last eight games with a quad injury.

Young had two catches for 28 yards and saw extensive time on special teams in his six appearances. No corresponding move was needed to get Young on the 53-man roster because safety D’Anthony Bell was waived earlier this week.

The Seahawks also elevated running back Cam Akers and offensive lineman Amari Kight from the practice squad. Akers has not played in a game for the Seahawks this season while Kight has made one appearance.