Seahawks announce additions of Rick Dennison, Justin Outten to coaching staff

  
Published February 18, 2025 01:26 PM

The Seahawks announced the hiring of two assistant coaches who will be working to improve their rushing attack.

They are adding Rick Dennison as their run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor. They also confirmed a report that Justin Outten will be joining Mike Macdonald’s staff as their run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach.

Dennison worked with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in New Orleans last year and he’s also worked with the Vikings, Jets, Bills, Broncos, Ravens, and Texans over the last three decades.

Outten spent the last two seasons with the Titans and previously worked for the Broncos, Packers, and Falcons.

The moves come after Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the team has a plan to address their deficiencies this offseason and offensive line play was at the top of that list during the 2024 season.