Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Seahawks beat Patriots 23-20 in overtime

  
Published September 15, 2024 04:33 PM

Jason Myers kicked his third field goal of the day, a 31-yarder in overtime to hand the Seahawks a 23-20 victory over the Patriots.

The Seahawks are 2-0 and the Patriots 1-1.

After New England went three-and-out to start overtime, the Seahawks started at their own 16. They got a 16-yard reception from Tyler Lockett and a 20-yard pass interference penalty on Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones on the game-winning drive.

Geno Smith was 33-of-44 for 327 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf caught 10 passes for 129 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 12 receptions for 117 yards.

The Patriots had 185 rushing yards with Antonio Gibson getting 11 carries for 96 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett completed 15 of 27 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Henry caught eight passes for 109 yards.