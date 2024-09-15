Seahawks beat Patriots 23-20 in overtime

Jason Myers kicked his third field goal of the day, a 31-yarder in overtime to hand the Seahawks a 23-20 victory over the Patriots.

The Seahawks are 2-0 and the Patriots 1-1.

After New England went three-and-out to start overtime, the Seahawks started at their own 16. They got a 16-yard reception from Tyler Lockett and a 20-yard pass interference penalty on Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones on the game-winning drive.

Geno Smith was 33-of-44 for 327 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf caught 10 passes for 129 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 12 receptions for 117 yards.

The Patriots had 185 rushing yards with Antonio Gibson getting 11 carries for 96 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett completed 15 of 27 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Henry caught eight passes for 109 yards.