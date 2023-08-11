Seahawks: Cade Johnson is out of the hospital, in concussion protocol

The Seahawks offered another update about wide receiver Cade Johnson’s condition on Friday.

Johnson left Thursday night’s game against the Vikings on a stretcher and was taken to a Seattle hospital for further evaluation and observation. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson suffered a concussion, but avoided any other injuries.

On Friday, the Seahawks announced that Johnson has been released from the hospital. They also confirmed that the wideout has been placed in the concussion protocol. Johnson will have to progess through the protocol before returning to practice and will need to totally clear it in order to play in a game.

Johnson did not catch either pass thrown his way on Thursday night, but did run once for two yards.