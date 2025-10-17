 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon, S Julian Love were limited Thursday

  
Published October 16, 2025 09:05 PM

The Seahawks could see the return of some of their best players on Monday night.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) were limited participants in Thursday’s practice. It was the second consecutive limited practice for both players, who have missed the past two games.

Cornerback Riq Woolen was a full participant after missing Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who injured his knee late in Sunday’s win in Jacksonville, was a full participant.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones, who has not played since Sept. 21 because of a high ankle sprain, was a limited participant.

Linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) did not practice, while cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (hamstring) was limited.