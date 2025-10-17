Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon, S Julian Love were limited Thursday

The Seahawks could see the return of some of their best players on Monday night.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) were limited participants in Thursday’s practice. It was the second consecutive limited practice for both players, who have missed the past two games.

Cornerback Riq Woolen was a full participant after missing Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who injured his knee late in Sunday’s win in Jacksonville, was a full participant.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones, who has not played since Sept. 21 because of a high ankle sprain, was a limited participant.

Linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) did not practice, while cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (hamstring) was limited.