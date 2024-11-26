 Skip navigation
Seahawks claim DB A.J. Finley

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:43 PM

The Seahawks claimed defensive back A.J. Finley on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Chargers waived Finley on Monday ahead of their game against the Ravens.

Finley earned a spot on the roster to start the season and played in the first 10 games. He saw action on 170 special teams snaps but only 43 on defense.

In 2023, Finley bounced between the active roster and the practice squad, while becoming a core special teams player. He played 12 games last season and saw action on 200 special teams plays and 26 on defense.

He has 10 tackles this season after making three last season with a forced fumble.