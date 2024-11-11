 Skip navigation
Seahawks claim DL Brandon Pili, place S K’Von Wallace on IR

  
Published November 11, 2024 04:57 PM

The Seahawks made a couple of changes on the defensive side of the ball on Monday.

The team announced that they have claimed defensive lineman Brandon Pili off of waivers and that they have placed safety K’Von Wallace on injured reserve.

Pili appeared in eight games for the Dolphins before being waived on Saturday. He recorded two tackles and also had two tackles in four games for Miami in 2023.

Wallace injured his ankle in the Seahawks’ Week Nine loss to the Rams. Wallace appeared in all nine games for Seattle as a reserve and on special teams. He had 15 tackles and a forced fumble in those contests.