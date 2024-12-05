 Skip navigation
Seahawks claim WR Jaelon Darden off waivers from the Browns

  
Published December 5, 2024 05:38 PM

The Seahawks claimed receiver/returner Jaelon Darden off waivers Thursday, the team announced.

The Browns waived him Wednesday.

Darden appeared in seven games for the Browns this season, playing 22 offensive snaps and 47 on special teams. He has averaged 10.6 yards on 22 punt returns and 24.3 yards on four kickoff returns. Darden also has one catch for 6 yards.

Darden, a fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2021, has appeared in 31 games the past four seasons.

The Seahawks waived cornerback and returner Dee Williams in a corresponding move.

Williams was on kickoff and punt returns, and Laviska Shenault Jr. returned kicks along with Williams before being waived earlier this week.

Williams, who signed with the Seahawks as undrafted free agent this spring, returned 15 punts for 111 yards and nine kickoffs for 254 yards.