Seahawks cut Forrest Merrill

The Seahawks had an excess of nose tackles. They cut LaTrell Bumphus on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team also is cutting Forrest Merrill.

That will leave Bryan Mone, Cameron Young, Jonah Tavai and Austin Faoliu at the position.

Merrill signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2021. He appeared in four games during his rookie season but did not play last season.

The Chargers cut him from injured reserve last August, but no one other team signed him until the Seahawks last month.

In 36 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams, Merrill has four tackles.