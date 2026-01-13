 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks designate LB Chazz Surratt for return from IR

  
Published January 13, 2026 01:37 PM

The Seahawks opened the door for one of their top special teams players to return to action in the postseason.

The team announced that linebacker Chazz Surratt has been designated for return from injured reserve. Surratt missed the final six games of the regular season with an ankle injury.

Surratt played 181 special teams snaps in his 11 appearances during the regular season. He was credited with 11 tackles in that action, which ranks second on the team in special teams stops.

The Seahawks also designated tight end Elijah Arroyo for return this month and both players could be added to the active roster in time to face the 49ers in the divisional round.