Seahawks designate LB Chazz Surratt for return from IR

The Seahawks opened the door for one of their top special teams players to return to action in the postseason.

The team announced that linebacker Chazz Surratt has been designated for return from injured reserve. Surratt missed the final six games of the regular season with an ankle injury.

Surratt played 181 special teams snaps in his 11 appearances during the regular season. He was credited with 11 tackles in that action, which ranks second on the team in special teams stops.

The Seahawks also designated tight end Elijah Arroyo for return this month and both players could be added to the active roster in time to face the 49ers in the divisional round.