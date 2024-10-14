 Skip navigation
Seahawks designate S Jerrick Reed for return

  
Published October 14, 2024 02:35 PM

Safety Jerrick Reed is on his way back to the Seahawks lineup.

Reed tore his ACL in Week 11 last season and has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp. The Seahawks announced that they have designated Reed for return on Monday, so he is now able to practice with the team.

The Seahawks can activate Reed at any point in the next three weeks. If they don’t, he won’t be able to return at all this season.

Reed was a sixth-round pick last year and appeared in 10 games before his injury. He recorded 11 tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.