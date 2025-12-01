Seahawks dominate Vikings, move to 9-3 with 26-0 victory

Backed by a strong defensive performance, the Seahawks had little trouble with the Vikings on Sunday, defeating them 26-0.

Seattle’s defense held Minnesota to just 162 yards and 11 total first downs, with Minnesota finishing 2-of-10 on third down. The club also averaged just 3.2 yards per play.

It was the first time the Vikings had been shut out since 2007. Minnesota has not scored in six quarters, the longest stretch for the club since 1991.

The Seahawks picked off undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer — who was making his first start in place of an injured J.J. McCarthy — four times. Linebacker Ernest Jones had the first touchdown of the game, returning an ill-advised, fourth-down pass by Brosmer 85 yards for a touchdown on a key sequence late in the second quarter. Brosmer finished the contest 19-of-30 for 126 yards with four picks.

Jason Myers hit all four of his field goals, with attempts coming from 33, 56, 54, and 40 yards.

Offensively, Sam Darnold didn’t have the best game against his former team, but he also didn’t need to do much. While he was pressured throughout, Darnold finished 14-of-26 for 128 yards with one lost fumble.

The Vikings’ defense held Seattle to just 219 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per play. Seattle had 17 first downs and was 6-of-15 on third down. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was held to his lowest yardage total of the season by far, catching just two passes for 23 yards.

On the other side, Justin Jefferson had just two catches for 4 yards.

Already playing without left tackle Christian Darrisaw and guard Donovan Jackson, the Vikings also lost center Ryan Kelly to a hip injury.

Now at 9-3, the Seahawks are even in record with the Rams, but are considered in second place by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker. Seattle will be on the road in Week 14 to face the Falcons.

At 4-8, the Vikings will try to get a win next Sunday at home against the Commanders.