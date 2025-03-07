 Skip navigation
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Seahawks don’t close the door on a Tyler Lockett return

  
Published March 7, 2025 12:35 PM

On Wednesday, the Seahawks moved on from veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. The split isn’t necessarily permanent.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, G.M. John Schneider addressed the question of whether Lockett could return during Schneider’s visit with Seattle Sports 710.

Schneider’s message to Lockett means the door isn’t closed: “Go out and see what’s shaking [on the market], and we’ll stay in touch.”

As Schneider views it, there will be plenty shaking; he says Lockett is “still a productive player” and a team leader.

With Lockett gone and D.K. Metcalf potentially on the way out via trade, the Seahawks will need complements for receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had a breakout season in 2024 with 100 catches and 1,130 receiving yards.