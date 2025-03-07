Seahawks don’t close the door on a Tyler Lockett return

On Wednesday, the Seahawks moved on from veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. The split isn’t necessarily permanent.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, G.M. John Schneider addressed the question of whether Lockett could return during Schneider’s visit with Seattle Sports 710.

Schneider’s message to Lockett means the door isn’t closed: “Go out and see what’s shaking [on the market], and we’ll stay in touch.”

As Schneider views it, there will be plenty shaking; he says Lockett is “still a productive player” and a team leader.

With Lockett gone and D.K. Metcalf potentially on the way out via trade, the Seahawks will need complements for receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had a breakout season in 2024 with 100 catches and 1,130 receiving yards.