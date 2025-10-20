 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Seahawks elevate CB Shaquill Griffin, S Jerrick Reed for Monday night’s game

  
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to the roster for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Jerrick Reed have both been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. It’s the second straight week that both players have been called up to help out an injury-riddled secondary.

The Seahawks are getting cornerback Riq Woolen back on Monday, but safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) are listed as questionable to play.

Griffin had seven tackles in last week’s win over the Jaguars and he also appeared in the team’s Week 2 win over the Steelers. Reed also made a September appearance and has two tackles in his time on the field this season.