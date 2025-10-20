Seahawks elevate CB Shaquill Griffin, S Jerrick Reed for Monday night’s game

The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to the roster for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Jerrick Reed have both been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. It’s the second straight week that both players have been called up to help out an injury-riddled secondary.

The Seahawks are getting cornerback Riq Woolen back on Monday, but safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) are listed as questionable to play.

Griffin had seven tackles in last week’s win over the Jaguars and he also appeared in the team’s Week 2 win over the Steelers. Reed also made a September appearance and has two tackles in his time on the field this season.