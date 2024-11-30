 Skip navigation
Seahawks elevate QB Jaren Hall, S Ty Okada

  
Published November 30, 2024 05:42 PM

The Seahawks are bringing quarterback Jaren Hall up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Hall was a Vikings fifth-round pick in 2023 and he signed with the Seahawks in September. This is the first time that he has been called up to the active roster, but he made a pair of starts for Minnesota during his rookie season.

Hall was 13-of-20 for 168 yards in three overall appearances.

Neither Geno Smith nor Sam Howell is dealing with an injury, which may mean Hall is being called up as a reward for his practice work.

The Seahawks are also elevating safety Ty Okada. Okada has been called up two other times and the Seahawks listed safety AJ Finley as questionable to play.