Seahawks end season with 21-20 win over Cardinals

The Seahawks won Sunday, but it didn’t matter.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal wide right on the final play of the game, giving the Seahawks a 21-20 win. Seattle, though, needed the Bears to upset the Packers. Green Bay won 17-9 for the final spot in the NFC.

The Seahawks finish 9-8 and the Cardinals 4-13.

Arizona outgained Seattle 466 to 327, but the Cardinals settled for two red zone field goals and saw Prater miss two field goals.

Kyler Murray went 22-of-30 for 262 yards and a touchdown, and James Conner rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns. Tyler Locket and Will Dissly each caught a touchdown. Ken Walker rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries.