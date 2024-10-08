Seahawks estimate CB Tariq Woolen, LB Derick Hall as non-participants Monday

The Seahawks lost cornerback Tariq Woolen (ankle) and outside linebacker Derick Hall (foot) during Sunday’s game. It is a quick turnaround for both, with the Seahawks playing the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

On Seattle’s estimated practice report Monday, Hall and Woolen both are listed as non-participants.

The Seahawks already have ruled out outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh). He missed the first four games with a knee injury and played only 20 snaps Sunday in his return.

Rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy (hamstring) also was listed as a non-participant.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (groin), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) were estimated as limited.

Tight end Noah Fant (toe), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hand), wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shin), defensive tackle Leonard Williams (ribs) and defensive tackle Cameron Young (knee) were full participants.