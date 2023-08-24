Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon is on track to practice next week

The Seahawks have been without both of their first-round picks at practice in recent days, but they expect one of them back on the field next week.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon has been out since early in camp with a hamstring injury and head coach Pete Carroll said that the fifth overall pick is on track to return to practice after the weekend. Witherspoon also dealt with another injury to the same hamstring ahead of the draft, but this injury occurred in a different part of the muscle.

It remains to be seen whether Witherspoon will have enough time to get up to speed for the season opener, but that’s likely the goal for his return to action.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the team’s other first-round pick in April and he had wrist surgery Thursday. He’s expected to miss three-to-four weeks.