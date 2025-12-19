 Skip navigation
Seahawks get improbable TD, two-point conversion to tie Rams 30-30 in fourth quarter

  
Published December 18, 2025 11:02 PM

The Seahawks have tied it up.

A Sam Darnold 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner put the score at 30-28, Rams.

While it initially looked like the Rams had stopped Darnold’s two-point conversion pass by breaking it up, upon review, Darnold had actually thrown it backward with Zach Charbonnet recovering the ball in the end zone for a successful two-point play — tying the score at 30-30.

The Seahawks were down 30-14 with 13:34 left in the fourth quarter and have now scored two touchdowns with two successful two-point conversions in just over seven minutes.

After a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, Rashid Shaheed got the Seahawks started again with a 31-yard run down to Los Angeles’ 26-yard line. On the next play, Darnold connected with Barner for the big score.