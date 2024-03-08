Seahawks haven’t shut door on Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly returning

The Seahawks released safety Jamal Adams, safety Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly earlier this week.

While the three veteran players now are free agents, the Seahawks haven’t ruled out a reunion with them.

“We haven’t shut the door on any of them to come back,” Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said on Seattle Sports on Thursday.

Schneider called it unfortunate that the Seahawks had to let the three players go for cap reasons.

Adams’ release cleared $16.5 million off the Seahawks’ books as well as the $17.5 million he was scheduled to make in 2025, the final year of his contract. He was scheduled to count $26.9 million against the salary cap.

The release of Adams saves the Seahawks $6.1 million against the 2024 cap.

The Diggs and Dissly moves cleared nearly $18 million in cap space.