Seahawks hire Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach

The Seahawks have hired Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach, new special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh told reporters Thursday, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Fitzsimmons held the same role with the Panthers last season, but new coach Dave Canales didn’t retain him for 2024.

Fitzsimmons previously was with the Cardinals as assistant special teams coach in 2021-22 and with the Lions as assistant special teams coach from 2014-18.

He also has extensive college experience, having spent time coaching special teams at Shaw University (2005), Bucknell (2006), Kansas State (2007-08), Virginia (2009), Richmond (2010), Rutgers (2012) and Delaware (2013). He was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Vanderbilt from 2019-20.