Seahawks hire secondary coach Roy Anderson, set full 2023 staff

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks hire secondary coach Roy Anderson, set full 2023 staff

  
Published March 15, 2023 03:04 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230310
March 10, 2023 08:02 AM
The Seahawks can escape Geno Smith’s contract after 1 year, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King dissect how quarterback deals have evolved.

The Seahawks have set their full coaching staff for the 2023 season.

The team announced the hiring of secondary coach Roy Anderson on Tuesday and said he will fill many of the responsibilities that Sean Desai had in 2022. Desai left to become the Eagles defensive coordinator.

Anderson was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings before taking the Seahawks job. He’s also worked for the Colts, 49ers, and Bears.

The Seahawks have also hired offensive assistants Donovan Jackson and Robbie Picazo. Three returning staff members will also have new titles. DeShawn Shead will be assistant defensive backs/cornerbacks, Will Tukuafu moves to defensive assistant/defensive line, and Neiko Thorpe will be a coaching assistant.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will work with run game coordinator Chad Morton, passing game coordinator Sanjay Lal, quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, tight ends coach Pat McPherson, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, assistant offensive line coach Keli’i Kekuewa, and senior offensive assistant Nate Carroll.

On the defensive side, coordinator Clint Hurtt will be joined by the coaches listed above as well as defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott, assistant defensive line coach Damione Lewis, pass rush specialist BT Jordan, linebackers coach John Glenn.

Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith, and associate head coach Carl Smith round out the group that will be working under head coach Pete Carroll.