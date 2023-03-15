Seahawks hire secondary coach Roy Anderson, set full 2023 staff

The Seahawks have set their full coaching staff for the 2023 season.

The team announced the hiring of secondary coach Roy Anderson on Tuesday and said he will fill many of the responsibilities that Sean Desai had in 2022. Desai left to become the Eagles defensive coordinator.

Anderson was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings before taking the Seahawks job. He’s also worked for the Colts, 49ers, and Bears.

The Seahawks have also hired offensive assistants Donovan Jackson and Robbie Picazo. Three returning staff members will also have new titles. DeShawn Shead will be assistant defensive backs/cornerbacks, Will Tukuafu moves to defensive assistant/defensive line, and Neiko Thorpe will be a coaching assistant.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will work with run game coordinator Chad Morton, passing game coordinator Sanjay Lal, quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, tight ends coach Pat McPherson, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, assistant offensive line coach Keli’i Kekuewa, and senior offensive assistant Nate Carroll.

On the defensive side, coordinator Clint Hurtt will be joined by the coaches listed above as well as defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott, assistant defensive line coach Damione Lewis, pass rush specialist BT Jordan, linebackers coach John Glenn.

Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith, and associate head coach Carl Smith round out the group that will be working under head coach Pete Carroll.