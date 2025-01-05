Seahawks lead Rams 17-13 at halftime in Week 18

The Rams are resting starters after clinching the NFC West last weekend and the Seahawks lead the Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals 17-13 at halftime.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith has some incentives on the line and he appears on track to meet them. He needs a total of 185 passing yards, to finish the year with a 70 percent completion rate, and a Seahawks win to earn $6 million in incentives — $2 million each.

Smith ended the first half 11-of-14 for 130 yards with two TDs.

Receiver DK Metcalf also became the second player in league history to have 50 receptions, 900 yards, and five touchdowns in each of his first six seasons, joining hall of famer Randy Moss.

Starting in place of the resting Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ended the first half 9-of-18 for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

For the Seahawks, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II has been ruled out with a back injury. Cornerback Riq Woolen (ribs) is questionable.

Rams running back Blake Corum is questionable to return with a forearm injury.

If the Rams lose to the Seahawks, they will be the NFC’s No. 4 seed and face the loser of Sunday night’s marquee matchup between the Lions and Vikings next weekend.

If Los Angeles wins, the club will be the No. 3 seed and host Washington for wild card weekend.

Settle will receive the second-half kickoff.