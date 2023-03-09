Seahawks open communication with Bobby Wagner about a possible return

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll were mum last week about a possible reunion with Bobby Wagner. The Rams announced they will release the linebacker after one season.

On Thursday, Schneider acknowledged the Seahawks have been in contact with Wagner, who was granted permission from the Rams to speak with other teams.

“We’ve been able to talk to Bobby now and address some of those things, so it’s worked out great,” Schneider said in his weekly interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “We’re going to be in communication as we go along throughout free agency now.”

Wagner played 10 seasons with the Seahawks before the sides unceremoniously parted ways.

Wagner learned of the Seahawks’ plan before they informed him of his release, something Schneider and Carroll have apologized for. Wagner has said he wished the Seahawks would have handled it differently.

Wagner ranks as one of the best players in franchise history with eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro honors.

He showed no sign of regression last season in Los Angeles, earning second-team All-Pro. Wagner made 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games.

The Seahawks are in need of linebacker help with Jordyn Brooks working his way back from a torn ACL and Cody Barton scheduled for free agency. They currently have $30.53 million in cap space.

“We had a great, awesome, frank conversation, so he knows where we are, and we know where he’s at,” Schneider said. “We have so much respect for him personally and professionally, so we were able to talk through some things and yeah, we know where it’s going.”