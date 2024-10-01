Seahawks open second half with a touchdown, trail 21-14

The Seahawks got the ball to start the second half and in need of a touchdown. They got one.

Seattle drove 75 yards in 10 plays, cutting Detroit’s lead to 21-14.

Seattle, which punted from the 50 on fourth-and-three on their first drive, went for it on fourth-and-one at its own 34. Geno Smith ran for 2 yards.

The big play came when Carlton Davis was called for a 21-yard pass interference penalty on DK Metcalf. The Lions cornerback and the Seahawks receiver have battled all night.

Davis had a 49-yard return of a Metcalf fumble in the first half that led to one of the Lions’ three touchdowns.

Rookie tight end AJ Barner scored on a 9-yard pass from Smith, who is 22-of-30 for 210 yards and a touchdown.