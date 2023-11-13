Seahawks outlast Commanders, improve to 6-3 with 29-26 victory

The Commanders and Seahawks put together a wild fourth quarter, but in the end, Seattle came away with a 29-26 victory.

Jason Myers nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Seahawks the victory. It was his fifth field goal of the day.

Washington and Seattle combined for 27 points in the game’s final period. Myers started the fourth-quarter scoring with a 45-yard field goal to make the score 19-12, Seahawks. Antonio Gibson then caught a 19-yard touchdown to the game at 19-19.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett put his club back ahead with a 5-yard touchdown with 3:47 on the clock. But quarterback Sam Howell put together a great drive, finishing it with a 35-yard touchdown to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds left — tying the score at 26-26.

But armed with two timeouts, the Seahawks got in position to score when Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf for a 17-yard completion to get to midfield. And then Smith hit Metcalf again for a 27-yard gain down to Washington’s 25.

Smith spiked the ball with three seconds remaining and Myers’ field goal was good.

After last week’s loss to Baltimore, Smith performed well against Washington. He finished 31-of-47 for 369 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Metcalf led the way with seven catches for 98 yards while Lockett had eight catches for 92 yards with a TD.

Seattle finished with 489 yards of offense, averaging 6.6 yards per play.

On the other side, Howell was 29-of-44 for 312 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. While he did lose a fumble, Washington’s defense forced a punt on the ensuing drive to keep Seattle from scoring off the turnover.

Brian Robinson had just eight carries for 38 yards but he also led the team with six catches for 119 yards with a TD.

The Commanders played the vast majority of the game without cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lockett in the first quarter. Lockett was checked for a concussion and cleared before he reentered the game.

Myers’ game-winning field goal was the fifth walk-off field goal of Sunday’s slate.

Now at 6-3, the Seahawks will be on the road to play the Rams next weekend.

The 4-6 Commanders will be at home to play the division-rival Giants.