Seahawks place LB Drake Thomas on IR, activate NT Austin Faoliu from PUP

The Seahawks placed linebacker Drake Thomas on injured reserve Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Thomas injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, coach Pete Carroll told ESPN radio. Thomas will miss at least the next four games before becoming eligible to return.

He has totaled only four defensive snaps in seven games this season but is a core special teams player with 118 snaps. Thomas has three tackles.

The Seahawks activated nose tackle Austin Faoliu from reserve/physically unable to perform in a corresponding move.

Faoliu began the season recovering from the knee surgery he underwent after the XFL season in the spring. He was designated to return Oct. 25.

Faoliu’s only regular-season action in the NFL came in 2021 with the Cowboys when he saw action on 13 defensive snaps and two on special teams in one game. He has two career tackles.