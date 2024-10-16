Seahawks place S Rayshawn Jenkins on IR, sign S Ty Okada off practice squad

The Seahawks placed starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Jenkins will miss a minimum of four games before returning. He was on the practice report last week with a hand injury but played the entire game.

Jenkins, who signed with the Seahawks as a free agent, ranks third on the team in tackles with 38 and has played every snap on defense this season.

The Seahawks’ options at safety alongside Julian Love include K’Von Wallace, who already has a significant role in three-safety packages, Coby Bryant and Ty Okada.

The team signed Okada off the practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

Okada, who signed with Seattle as an undrafted rookie out of Montana State last year, was elevated from the practice squad last week. He saw playing time on special teams.

Last season, he appeared in five games while spending most of the season on the practice squad.

The Seahawks also announced they signed cornerback Eric Garror to the practice squad.