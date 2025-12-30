 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks put WR Cody White on IR, sign OL Amari Kight to active roster

  
Published December 30, 2025 03:15 PM

The Seahawks announced several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Wide receiver Cody White will miss Week 18 after being placed on injured reserve due to the groin injury he suffered last Sunday. White would have to miss four games overall, so his season will be over if Seattle beats the 49ers and lands the No. 1 seed in the NFC this week.

White had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season.

The Seahawks signed offensive lineman Amari Kight off of their practice squad and waived safety D’Anthony Bell in other moves. They also have linebacker Derick Hall back on the 53-man roster after he served a one-game suspension for stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson’s leg in Week 16.