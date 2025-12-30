Seahawks put WR Cody White on IR, sign OL Amari Kight to active roster

The Seahawks announced several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Wide receiver Cody White will miss Week 18 after being placed on injured reserve due to the groin injury he suffered last Sunday. White would have to miss four games overall, so his season will be over if Seattle beats the 49ers and lands the No. 1 seed in the NFC this week.

White had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season.

The Seahawks signed offensive lineman Amari Kight off of their practice squad and waived safety D’Anthony Bell in other moves. They also have linebacker Derick Hall back on the 53-man roster after he served a one-game suspension for stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson’s leg in Week 16.