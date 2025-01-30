Seahawks receive permission to interview Saints QB coach Andrew Janocko

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak may be bringing an assistant with him from New Orleans.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that the Seahawks have requested and received permission to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. Kubiak was the Saints’ offensive coordinator last season.

Terrell adds that the Saints have interest in keeping Janocko, but they have not hired a head coach yet and have allowed current assistants to interview with other teams.

Janocko and Kubiak both joined the Saints in 2024 and they previously worked together with the Vikings. Between those stints, Janocko served as the Bears’ quarterbacks coach in 2022 and 2023