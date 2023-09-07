Seahawks restructure Jamal Adams’ contract

The Seahawks restructured the contract of safety Jamal Adams.

According to Spotrac.com, the team converted $9.92 million of Adams’ 2023 base salary into a signing bonus. It cleared $6.61 million of cap space for this year.

His new cap hits are $11.4 million in 2023, $26.9 million in 2024 and $27.9 million in 2025.

The Seahawks were only $2.48 million under the salary cap before the restructure of Adams’ contract.

In 2021, Adams signed a four-year, $70 million extension.

He has played 25 games and missed 25 since the trade from the Jets. Adams remains out of practice this week as he works his way back from the torn left quad in his left knee that ended his 2022 season in Week 1.

The Seahawks already have ruled out Adams for the season opener Sunday.