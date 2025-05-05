 Skip navigation
Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo: I’m a tight end, but count myself as a receiver

  
Published May 5, 2025 07:10 AM

Wide receiver moves have been a major storyline for the Seahawks this offseason as they parted ways with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett before signing Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Seahawks also drafted a pair of wideouts to go with the veteran additions and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the biggest rookie addition to the passing game likely came at a different position. Elijah Arroyo was one of the team’s two second-round picks and the former Miami Hurricane said that he sees himself as more than just a tight end.

“I’m a big target,” Arroyo said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I’m a tight end, but when it comes to the pass game, I like to count myself as a receiver.”

Arroyo missed big chunks of time in 2022 and 2023 with knee injuries, but caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns while starting every game and playing with first overall pick Cam Ward last year. Repeating that production might not be in the cards, but he’ll be a big target for Sam Darnold as long as his health continues to hold up.