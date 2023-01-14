 Skip navigation
Top News

Seahawks score with Kenneth Walker touchdown, trail 49ers 10-7

  
Published January 14, 2023 12:19 PM
nbc_csu_seahawks49ersprev_230113
January 13, 2023 12:01 PM
Mike Florio explains why he's "stunned" by San Francisco's two-score advantage entering a home showdown against NFC West rivals the Seahawks, Chris Simms shares why Seattle needs to change their offensive approach, and the two are on the same page with their selections.

After two empty drives, the Seahawks got on the board with their third.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker ran in a 7-yard touchdown to cap the possession, making the score 10-7, 49ers.

Seattle needed 14 plays to go 78 yards, taking 6:57 off the clock.

The Seahawks converted a pair of third downs, with quarterback Geno Smith hitting receiver Tyler Lockett for a 6-yard gain on third-and-4. Then the team used a direct snap to Walker to convert third-and-1 for a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line.

On the next play, Walker made his way into the end zone.

Walker now has 41 yards rushing while Smith has started the game 5-of-6 passing for 33 yards.