Seahawks select QB Jalen Milroe at No. 92 overall

A fourth quarterback has been drafted in 2025 — and he comes out of the SEC.

With the No. 92 overall pick in the third round, the Seahawks have selected Jalen Milroe out of Alabama.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama after Bryce Young left the school for the 2023 NFL Draft. He threw for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023 before throwing for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. But he increased his rushing output to 726 yards from 531, rushing for 20 TDs in 2024.

The Seahawks used a pick they acquired from the Raiders in the Geno Smith trade for Milroe.

Milroe will now join a QBs room that currently includes Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, and Sam Howell.