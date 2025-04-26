 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks select QB Jalen Milroe at No. 92 overall

  
Published April 25, 2025 10:55 PM

A fourth quarterback has been drafted in 2025 — and he comes out of the SEC.

With the No. 92 overall pick in the third round, the Seahawks have selected Jalen Milroe out of Alabama.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama after Bryce Young left the school for the 2023 NFL Draft. He threw for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023 before throwing for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. But he increased his rushing output to 726 yards from 531, rushing for 20 TDs in 2024.

The Seahawks used a pick they acquired from the Raiders in the Geno Smith trade for Milroe.

Milroe will now join a QBs room that currently includes Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, and Sam Howell.