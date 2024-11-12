 Skip navigation
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Seahawks sign CB Josh Jobe from practice squad to fill Tyrel Dodson’s roster spot

  
Published November 11, 2024 08:29 PM

The Seahawks made a surprising change at linebacker Monday, cutting their leading tackler, Tyrel Dodson. They filled his roster spot by signing cornerback Josh Jobe off the practice squad to fill the open spot on the 53-player roster.

The Seahawks also announced they signed tight end N’Keal Harry to the practice squad.

Dodson became expendable when the Seahawks traded for Ernest Jones IV, who took over at middle linebacker. Rookie Tyrice Knight or Drake Thomas is expected to start alongside Dodson.

Jobe signed to the practice squad after final cuts in August, and the Seahawks have elevated him each of the past three games. He is out of elevations.

Injuries at the position led to Jobe starting the team’s Week 7 win in Atlanta, and he played 100 snaps in Weeks 8 and 9 combined. He has 17 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed.

Harry, drafted in the first-round in 2019 by the Patriots as a receiver, has appeared in 49 games with 18 starts over five seasons. He has made 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns.