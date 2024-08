The Seahawks have continued to make some changes at defensive tackle.

Seattle announced on Thursday that the club has signed rookie Mario Kendricks at the position.

Kendricks entered the league this year with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent but was waived a week ago. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech.

Kendricks is the second defensive tackle Seattle has signed this week after Kyon Barrs.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks have waived defensive tackle Rodney Mathews.